Waterlogged city welcomes dry weekend weather

Rainfall following the area’s latest deluge totaled over 4 inches across parts of the metro area, with amounts in excess of 3 inches common. This has left most rivers across northern Illinois in flood, including the Fox, Des Plaines, Du Page, and Illinois. At a time of the year when sunshine is most intense, low overcast, rain, and northeast winds held temperatures at early May levels, with daytime highs averaging 65 degrees Thursday and Friday. Satellite and radar imagery late Friday showed the low pressure system responsible for our soggy weather moving northeast across Indiana. Although spotty light showers may occur early Saturday, an improving trend will take place. Emerging sunshine is expected to bring more summer-like conditions by Sunday, when 80-degree temperatures are due to return.
