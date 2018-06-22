Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Temps will warm after cooler weekend
-
Cooler weekend temps with rain possible
-
Cooler temps, rain expected after Monday
-
Weekend starts off cooler, warmer temps next week
-
Cooler weekend but then a big warm up
-
Cooler temps on the way
-
-
Rain, cooler temps on the way
-
Showers possible, slightly cooler weather for weekend
-
More rain on the way Friday, cooler weekend ahead
-
Hot weekend temps on the way
-
Slightly cooler weather will end the weekend
-
-
Partly cloudy Thursday, drop in weekend temps
-
Cooler weekend but warm up comes late next week
-
Colder, wet weekend but summer temps return next week