More rain means more flooding problems in Chicagoland

The sandbags are filled and starting to be put in place in several northern suburban communities, where flooding concerns keep growing as a result of our heavy rains.

Heavy rains the past two days have created rises on all Chicago-area rivers and streams, many of which are now or are forecast to be in minor flood.

A Flood Warning has been issued for Cook, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Mchenry, Ogle and Will counties.

The CTA tweeted around 8 a.m. Friday that service on the Yellow Line was temporarily suspended due to flooding. Service resumed later in the day.

The heaviest of rains moved out of the area by 5 p.m. Friday. While the threat remains in early morning hours of Saturday, the majority of the weekend is expected to by dry.

