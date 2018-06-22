Heavy rain floods roadways across Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Another day of heavy rain and storms is making for a messy morning commute and causing flooding in several parts of the Chicago area.

Widespread showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will occur Friday.

Because soils are saturated and rivers are running near bankfull or in flood, additional rains may collect quickly, causing additional localized flooding of creeks, streams and low-lying flood-prone areas.

The Flash Flood Watch covering the portion of the Chicago area along and north of Interstate-80, including Chicago and Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana has been extended until mid-afternoon.

The following roadways are closed due to flooding: Matteson: Governor's Hwy closed Route 30-Sauk Trail; Park Forest- Sauk Trail closed Ashland to Western; Frankfort- 45 closed south of Laraway.

The center of a broad low pressure system will move northeast out of southern Illinois into central Indiana and then off into the eastern Great lakes tonight and Saturday. Moisture continues to feed into the low pressure system, so showers and thunderstorms will be slow to end, gradually thinning-out/weakening and eventually ending from the west, as the low pressure pulls off to the east later in the day and overnight.

Be careful when traveling today - watch for localized flooding in areas of heavier downpours or extended rainfall.

Latest Regional Weather Radar Mosaic: