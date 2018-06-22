Lunchbreak: Sweet corn and corn grits

The Kennison
1800 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
The Kennison boasts an expansive patio that is ideal for guests to enjoy after a day spent at the park. Now that the summer weather is officially here, guests are welcome to enjoy happy hour featuring $1 oysters, dinner, weekend brunch and the newly launched weekday breakfast on The Kennison’s patio.
Recipe:
Sweet Corn and Corn Grits Recipe:
Makes 4 servings
Prep / Cook Time: 1.5 hours
Grits:
1 cup. Anson Mills Coarse Yellow Grits, soaked over night
5 cups Purified Water (Preferably the soaking water)
¼ lb. Butter
1 cup Creamed Corn
Salt to Taste
To make grits: Bring purified water to a boil. Add grits and whisk to avoid clumps. Turn water down to a simmer and cook until tender - approximately an hour. Continue to whisk scrapping bottom of pot. The starches can stick and scorch otherwise. Once tender, fold in creamed corn and butter. Season with salt.
Creamed Corn:
5 Ears Corn, grilled, and cut off cob
1 cup water
1 cup cream
Salt to taste
To make creamed corn: Add water and puree corn and pass through a sieve. (Keep the pulp. Dry out in oven and fry for a nice crunchy addition). Finish with cream and salt.
Additional Corn and Toppings:
5 ears of grilled corn
8 oz./1 cup Sungold Tomatoes and peas
1 oz./2 T Chives
Salt to taste
Lime juice to taste
To grill the additional corn and serve: Grill another five additional ears of corn and cut off the cob. Cut tomatoes in half and salt aggressively. Spoon grits in a bowl. Add grilled corn, peas and tomatoes, season with lime juice. Top with chive and fried pulp for a nice crispy finish.