Lunchbreak: Sweet corn and corn grits

Executive Chef Rob Shaner, The Kennison

The Kennison

1800 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

https://www.thekennison.com/

The Kennison boasts an expansive patio that is ideal for guests to enjoy after a day spent at the park. Now that the summer weather is officially here, guests are welcome to enjoy happy hour featuring $1 oysters, dinner, weekend brunch and the newly launched weekday breakfast on The Kennison’s patio.

Recipe:

Sweet Corn and Corn Grits Recipe:

Makes 4 servings

Prep / Cook Time: 1.5 hours

Grits:

1 cup. Anson Mills Coarse Yellow Grits, soaked over night

5 cups Purified Water (Preferably the soaking water)

¼ lb. Butter

1 cup Creamed Corn

Salt to Taste

To make grits: Bring purified water to a boil. Add grits and whisk to avoid clumps. Turn water down to a simmer and cook until tender - approximately an hour. Continue to whisk scrapping bottom of pot. The starches can stick and scorch otherwise. Once tender, fold in creamed corn and butter. Season with salt.

Creamed Corn:

5 Ears Corn, grilled, and cut off cob

1 cup water

1 cup cream

Salt to taste

To make creamed corn: Add water and puree corn and pass through a sieve. (Keep the pulp. Dry out in oven and fry for a nice crunchy addition). Finish with cream and salt.

Additional Corn and Toppings:

5 ears of grilled corn

8 oz./1 cup Sungold Tomatoes and peas

1 oz./2 T Chives

Salt to taste

Lime juice to taste

To grill the additional corn and serve: Grill another five additional ears of corn and cut off the cob. Cut tomatoes in half and salt aggressively. Spoon grits in a bowl. Add grilled corn, peas and tomatoes, season with lime juice. Top with chive and fried pulp for a nice crispy finish.