Girl challenges Rockford police officer to adorable dance-off

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Rockford Police Department is working with United Way to help provide additional resources to families in the area.

The program comes with a challenge — a dance challenge.

During the "Strong Neighborhoods" event in Rockford this week, a young girl challenged an officer to a dance-off.

In the video, the police officer, identified by WIFR as Eric Thurmond, is seen having a dance battle with the girl for a few minutes before throwing in the towel.

The video has gone viral.

