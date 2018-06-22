Giant garden comes to food desert – growing food, jobs and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One of the Chicago's biggest food deserts now has one of the biggest gardens in town.

The project was a collaboration between Lawndale Christian Health Center and the Chicago Botanic Garden. It resulted in The Farm on Ogden, a 20,000-square foot facility built to grow produce to feed the community.

"The three pillars of this space is food, health and jobs," said Botanic Garden Urban Agriculture Vice President Angela Mason.

The "Farm" is a massive indoor gardening space for Lawndale Christian Health Center patients, community residents and urban farm trainees and entrepreneurs. It will also serve as the new home for Windy City Harvest's urban agriculture training programs for almost 300 youth and adults annually.

The Farm on Ogden will sell affordable produce year round and sponsor a Veggie Rx program that offers free produce and nutrition education for Lawndale Christian Health Center patients.

It's has a opening celebration is Saturday, June 23rd from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 3555 W. Ogden Avenue.

More information on their website.