× Former Blackhawks players sue NHL over brain injuries

CHICAGO — Two former Chicago Blackhawks players have filed a lawsuit against the National Hockey League over brain injures.

Daniel Carcillo and Nick Boynton both played with the team during championship runs, including Stanley Cup wins.

The lawsuit filed by the Chicago law firm Corboy & Demetrio at a U.S. District Court in Minnesota claims both players suffered repeated concussions throughout their careers with the Blackhawks and with other teams.

It also accuses the NHL of never warning them of the significant risk of brain damage because the league withheld the information from them, and other players of their era.

The complaint alleges the players were allowed to continue practicing and playing after having suffered head injuries.

“Why won’t the NHL acknowledge the reality that participating in their league increases a player’s risk for long-term brain damage? Why won’t the NHL step up and take care of those that have had the damage done to their brains? Daniel Carcillo and Nick Boynton are demanding accountability from the NHL,” said attorney William T. Gibbs of Corboy & Demetrio, in a press release about the lawsuit.

The press release also included a statement from Carcillo, who said “I’m doing this on behalf of all former NHL players that are struggling with the difficulties of transitioning from a life in the NHL with brains that have been damaged.” Carcillo said. “Players today are still being denied proper care for concussions. It’s time for the NHL to finally acknowledge that serious, permanent damage can be done if head trauma is ignored or neglected. I hope that any proceeds that we recover can be used to further concussion research. Furthering research is paramount in this fight for proper understanding, diagnosis and care for traumatic brain injury,” he added.

It’s not clear how much the lawsuit is seeking in damages.