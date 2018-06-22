× CTU President Karen Lewis is retiring

CHICAGO — Karen Lewis is stepping down as president of the Chicago Teachers Union, the union confirmed Friday.

She has submitted retirement papers to the Chicago Board of Education. Lewis recently underwent brain surgery for ongoing cancer treatment.

“It’s just the health situation,” Lewis told the Chicago Tribune. “I can’t do it at my best.”

“I want my members to know first that I’m not abandoning them, I just will be an emerita,” Lewis said told the newspaper. “I will be around to help do things, I’m not disappearing anywhere and I’m going to be here for whatever people want to do with me.”

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Friday released a statement: “I’ve seen firsthand the tenacity and drive that makes Karen Lewis a worthy advocate for Chicago children and teachers, and we’ve grown to admire each other as a friends. Karen may be stepping down from her position at CTU, but I know she’ll never stop fighting for Chicago’s children.”