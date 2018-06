CHICAGO — Yellow Line trains are operating with delays after earlier flooding issues.

CTA tweeted around 8 a.m. Friday that service on the Yellow Line was temporarily suspended due to flooding.

Yellow Line service is operating with residual delays after earlier flooding; service is resuming. — cta (@cta) June 22, 2018

Service has now resumed, but CTA is reporting major delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.