Blackhawks get defensive at draft, pick Adam Boqvist & Nicolas Beaudin

DALLAS – It may take a few years to see it, but the Blackhawks blue line runs deep.

The Hawks used both of their first round picks on defenseman Friday night, drafting Adam Boqvist 8th overall and Nicolas Beaudin 27th to bolster the back end.

New #Blackhawks defenseman @BoqvistAdam talks to the media about the advice he got from his brother @jesperboqvist – drafted last year in Chicago – and more. pic.twitter.com/xbYNASgpPj — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 23, 2018

Boqvist doesn’t turn 18 until August. The 6-foot, 165-pound Swedish native notched 14 goals and 10 assists in 25 games with Brynas of the SuperElit League last year. He also helped capture the Bronze Medal at the U-18 World Championships for his home country, tallying six points in six games en route to winning the best defenseman award for the tournament.

Beaudin racked up 69 points in 68 games with the Drummondville Voltigeurs last season and was named to the QMJHL Second All-Star team. The 5-foot-11, 172-pound Quebec native scored 111 points in 158 career QMJHL games, all for Drummondville. He has led Voltigeurs defensemen in points for the past two seasons.