White Sox game postponed; team to play doubleheader Friday

Posted 11:38 AM, June 21, 2018, by , Updated at 12:51PM, June 21, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 04: A general view of a Chicago White Sox flag prior to a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox on April 4, 2017, at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO — After a rough seven-game losing streak the past week, which included a three-game sweep in Cleveland, the White Sox were hoping for a chance to snap out of their losing ways on Thursday night.

Now they’ll have to wait till Friday.

A forecast for rain at Guaranteed Rate Field has postponed Thursday’s game with the Athletics to Friday, where the teams will play a straight doubleheader starting at 3:10 p.m.

Fans who have tickets for the game may now use them as a “gift certificate,” and can apply the value to any other available ticket for a game for the rest of the season.