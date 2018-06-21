× Remember ‘Daria’? MTV wants to bring her back

Everyone’s favorite morbid, monotone teen is coming back to MTV.

The network on Thursday announced it is bringing back “Daria” in the form of a new series, tentatively titled “Daria & Jodie.”

The new show, written by “Inside Amy Schumer” scribe Grace Edwards, will focus on Daria Morgendorffer and her friend Jodie Landon.

“These two smart young women take on the world, with their signature satirical voice while deconstructing popular culture, social classes, gender and race,” according to a description provided by MTV.

The show’s revival is part of a larger strategy to develop new series and find ways to bring back iconic properties from the network’s 35-year history, work that will be done via MTV Studios, a new unit announced Thursday.

During its original run, “Daria,” a spin-off of Mike Judge’s “Beavis and Butt-Head,” followed the life of its darkly comedic title character. Prominent recurring characters included her best friend Jane, her shallow sister Quinn, and Jane’s brother, Trent.

Jodie appeared in about half of the show’s 65 episodes.

MTV has not said whether Tracy Grandstaff, the original voice of Daria, will reprise her role.

An attempt by CNN to reach Grandstaff, who is no longer professionally active as an actor, went unanswered.

In addition to “Daria and Jodie,” MTV Studios has plans to bring back its unscripted self-improvement series “Made” in an updated format and is reviving “The Real World.” The studio is also working on a new show called “The Valley,” a coming-of-age reality series in the spirit of “The Hills” and “The City,” that follows a group of 20 somethings living in an Arizona town along the border of the United States and Mexico.

“This is the real life story of friends who are growing up on the edge of two countries, two cities as they share one Valley, their youth and common bond,” MTV said.