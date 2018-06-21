Rainfall 1 to 3-inches widespread across the Chicago area

Posted 6:14 PM, June 21, 2018, by , Updated at 09:17PM, June 21, 2018

Update 9:10PM CDT…

With more rain expected tonight into Friday, amounts reported thus far continue in the 1 to 3-inch range, but a few spots have exceeded the 3-inch total..latest was a 3.46-inches reported 6 miles south of Rockford at 7:20PM CDT and a whopping 4.86-inches at Cullum in Livingston County read at 6PM CDT.

A few more reports this evening…

Wonder lake   2.39-inches as of 7:30PM
Somonauk   2.40-inches at 7PM
Yorkville   1.83-inches at 5PM
Loves Park   1.30-inches at 6PM

________________________________________________________________________________________

Widespread rains of 1 to in excess of 3-inches have been recorded thus far across the Chicago area with more on the way tonight and Friday. A special note must be made about the 2.35 inches measured at Rockford airport, it is a new record rainfall for this date at that location, exceeding the old record 2.16 inches set back in 1964.  Following is a partial list of rainfall reports:

Location/Rainfall (inches)/Approximate time of observation

Flossmoor    3.28/4pm
South Holland   3.16/4pm
Chicago Ag Sci   3.00+/4pm
Midway   2.55/4pm
Rockford   2.35/4pm
Minooka    2.15/8am
Channahon    1.95/7:30am
Downers Grove    1.80/4pm
Shorewood    1.75/8am
Morris    1.73/8am
Ravenswood Manor    1.70/3pm
Evanston    1.70/3pm
Elk Grove Village   1.66/3pm
Lisle     1.62/3pm
Stillman Valley   1.60/3pm
Chicago Hts.    1.51/8am
Dixon     1.50/3pm
Joliet    1.46/7am
Midlothian    1.45/8am
Kankakee    1.41/8am
O’Hare    1.39/4pm
Bolingbrook   1.34/3pm
Arlington Hts.   1.33/1pm
Buckley    1.3/8am
St. Charles  1.31/11am
Park Forest   1.31/7am