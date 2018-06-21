× Rainfall 1 to 3-inches widespread across the Chicago area

Update 9:10PM CDT…

With more rain expected tonight into Friday, amounts reported thus far continue in the 1 to 3-inch range, but a few spots have exceeded the 3-inch total..latest was a 3.46-inches reported 6 miles south of Rockford at 7:20PM CDT and a whopping 4.86-inches at Cullum in Livingston County read at 6PM CDT.

A few more reports this evening…

Wonder lake 2.39-inches as of 7:30PM

Somonauk 2.40-inches at 7PM

Yorkville 1.83-inches at 5PM

Loves Park 1.30-inches at 6PM

Widespread rains of 1 to in excess of 3-inches have been recorded thus far across the Chicago area with more on the way tonight and Friday. A special note must be made about the 2.35 inches measured at Rockford airport, it is a new record rainfall for this date at that location, exceeding the old record 2.16 inches set back in 1964. Following is a partial list of rainfall reports:

Location/Rainfall (inches)/Approximate time of observation

Flossmoor 3.28/4pm

South Holland 3.16/4pm

Chicago Ag Sci 3.00+/4pm

Midway 2.55/4pm

Rockford 2.35/4pm

Minooka 2.15/8am

Channahon 1.95/7:30am

Downers Grove 1.80/4pm

Shorewood 1.75/8am

Morris 1.73/8am

Ravenswood Manor 1.70/3pm

Evanston 1.70/3pm

Elk Grove Village 1.66/3pm

Lisle 1.62/3pm

Stillman Valley 1.60/3pm

Chicago Hts. 1.51/8am

Dixon 1.50/3pm

Joliet 1.46/7am

Midlothian 1.45/8am

Kankakee 1.41/8am

O’Hare 1.39/4pm

Bolingbrook 1.34/3pm

Arlington Hts. 1.33/1pm

Buckley 1.3/8am

St. Charles 1.31/11am

Park Forest 1.31/7am