Man charged with raping, robbing woman on Far South Side

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man has been charged with raping and robbing a woman at gunpoint on the Far South Side.

Police said Michael Eldridge, 18, turned himself in Wednesday evening after the Chicago Police Department released surveillance photos of Eldridge earlier that day.

According to authorities, a 21-year-old woman was sitting in her car in the 10100 block of South Parnell Avenue about 11:20 p.m. June 9 when an armed man entered the vehicle and forced the woman to drive to a nearby alley. He then raped and robbed her, police said.

Eldridge, of the 300 block of West 100th Street, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated armed kidnapping, aggravated carjacking with a firearm, and unlawful vehicular invasion.

He is slated to appear in bond court Thursday.