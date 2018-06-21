Lunchbreak: Lobster Cobb Salad

Posted 12:45 PM, June 21, 2018, by , Updated at 01:54PM, June 21, 2018

Ricardo Ramirez Rea, Executive Chef at The Palm Chicago

The Palm Chicago

323 E Upper Wacker Dr

Chicago, IL 60601

https://www.thepalm.com/restaurants/chicago/

Event:

Summer lobster celebration runs through July.

Recipes:

Lobster Cobb Salad (Serves 8-10):

  • 1.5 pounds lobster meat, plus two shelled claws
  • 8 cups iceberg lettuce (about one small head), sliced ¼-inch thick
  • 8 cups of loosely packed mesclun mixture
  • 2 cups shredded radicchio (about half of a larger head)
  • 1 small red onion, peeled and chopped into ¼-inch chunks
  • .75 (3/4) pounds ripe beefsteak tomatoes, cored and cut into .25-inch (1/4) dice, including seeds and juice
  • 4 small Hass (bumpy skinned) avocados, peeled, pitted and cut into .25-inch (1/4) dice
  • 4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and quartered
  • 8 slices of bacon, cooked until very crisp, then drained and crumbled
  • .5 (1/2) pound of Danish blue cheese, crumbled
  • 1 cup of Maple Dijon Dressing (below)
  1. In a very large bowl, combine the iceberg lettuce, mesclun and radicchio.
  2. Toss with lobster, onion, tomatoes, avocados, eggs, bacon and blue cheese.
  3. Serve with dressing on the side.

 

Maple Dijon Dressing

1 ea. shallot - minced

1⁄2 cup apple cider vinegar

1⁄4 cup lemon juice

1⁄4 cup pure maple syrup

2 Tbsp. dijon mustard

3⁄4 cup EV olive oil

1⁄2 cup blended oil

To taste: Kosher salt and black pepper

 

Procedure:

- combine shallot, vinegar, lemon juice, maple syrup and dijon mustard in a bowl

- add oil slowly to make emulsion/vinaigrette

- combine well

- season

 