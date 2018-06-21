Lunchbreak: Lobster Cobb Salad

The Palm Chicago
323 E Upper Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
https://www.thepalm.com/restaurants/chicago/
Event:
Summer lobster celebration runs through July.
Recipes:
Lobster Cobb Salad (Serves 8-10):
- 1.5 pounds lobster meat, plus two shelled claws
- 8 cups iceberg lettuce (about one small head), sliced ¼-inch thick
- 8 cups of loosely packed mesclun mixture
- 2 cups shredded radicchio (about half of a larger head)
- 1 small red onion, peeled and chopped into ¼-inch chunks
- .75 (3/4) pounds ripe beefsteak tomatoes, cored and cut into .25-inch (1/4) dice, including seeds and juice
- 4 small Hass (bumpy skinned) avocados, peeled, pitted and cut into .25-inch (1/4) dice
- 4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and quartered
- 8 slices of bacon, cooked until very crisp, then drained and crumbled
- .5 (1/2) pound of Danish blue cheese, crumbled
- 1 cup of Maple Dijon Dressing (below)
- In a very large bowl, combine the iceberg lettuce, mesclun and radicchio.
- Toss with lobster, onion, tomatoes, avocados, eggs, bacon and blue cheese.
- Serve with dressing on the side.
Maple Dijon Dressing
1 ea. shallot - minced
1⁄2 cup apple cider vinegar
1⁄4 cup lemon juice
1⁄4 cup pure maple syrup
2 Tbsp. dijon mustard
3⁄4 cup EV olive oil
1⁄2 cup blended oil
To taste: Kosher salt and black pepper
Procedure:
- combine shallot, vinegar, lemon juice, maple syrup and dijon mustard in a bowl
- add oil slowly to make emulsion/vinaigrette
- combine well
- season