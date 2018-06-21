Man killed in shooting on Stevenson ID’d

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man driving on the Stevenson Expressway was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police said the man, identified as Keyon Berry, 30, was shot twice around noon on I-55. He crashed his car near the Kedzie Avenue exit.

Southbound lane of I-55 were closed for hours during the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

No one is in custody.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area between 11:45-11:50 a.m. and saw the vehicle or any part of this incident, to call 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.