Gary mayor visits immigrant holding facility

Mayors gathered at a holding facility for immigrant children at Texas' border with Mexico said Thursday that President Donald Trump has failed to address a humanitarian crisis of his own making with an executive order to halt the separation minors from families that are detained crossing the U.S. border illegally.

Seattle mayor and former U.S. attorney Jenny Durkan said Thursday at a news conference on the outskirts of El Paso that immigrant shelters have been overwhelmed by criminal prosecutions ordered by the Trump administration.

She joined about 20 mayors from cities across the country to call for the immediate reunification of immigrant children with their families.

Gary, Indiana Mayor Karen Freeman Wilson among those who made the trip.

She said it's beyond the issue of separating families and also about comprehensive immigration reform.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says that separated immigrant children still don't know when they will see their parents again.

Columbia, S.C., Mayor Steve Benjamin said a request to tour the holding facility for minors at Tornillo, Texas, was denied by the Department of Health and Human Services.