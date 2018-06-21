First day of summer brings heavy rain, flood warnings for Chicago area

CHICAGO — The first day of summer has brought heavy rain, storms and flooding to much of the Chicago area.

An inch or more rainfall will cause minor flooding of low-lying flood-prone areas and some rivers streams that were near bankfull this morning.

The Flood Watch for a good portion of the Chicago area (dark-green-shaded area on the headlined map) will continue in effect until late morning Friday. Addition waves of showers/thunderstorms are expected to occur over our area later today/tonight into Friday morning.

Some locations included in the Flood Advisory are: Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero, Arlington heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, and Wheaton.

From 1 to 3-inches of heavy rain has fallen over Cook, DuPage and central Will Counties and an additional inch-plus rainfall is expected this afternoon/evening. Thus a Flood Warning has been issued until 9 p.m. CDT for this area.

Flooding and high-standing water has been reported in some parts of the area, as well as road closures:

🚨Orchard Drive is closed in both directions at the underpass🚨Please don’t drive around the barricades. We know it’s inconvenient but it’s for your safety! pic.twitter.com/pkdebrya5t — Park Forest Police (@ParkForestPD) June 21, 2018

Heavy rain in the Chicago area is leading to flooding on some roads, including expressways. Here, IDOT crews have blocked the left lane in each direction on Interstate 57 at Sibley. #ilwx #ILtraffic pic.twitter.com/F8jb2IftU4 — IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) June 21, 2018

Flooding also is being reported on the ramp from the inbound Eisenhower to the outbound Dan Ryan. #ilwx #ILtraffic — IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) June 21, 2018

Latest Weather radar Mosaic…

