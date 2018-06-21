× Flood Warning for Cook, DuPage and a portion of Will County continues until 9PM CDT this Thursday evening

Update 4PM CDT…

...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT Until 845 PM CDT FOR eastern Will...DuPage and Cook Counties... At 331 PM CDT, Doppler radar and rainfall observations indicated that one to locally upwards of three inches of rain had fallen through early this afternoon over portions of Cook, DuPage, and Will Counties. While a lull in the widespread heavy rain is expected through early evening, heavy rain could redevelop later this evening or overnight. Areas of flooding are expected to persist into this evening due to runoff from the heavy rain that already fell today. Low-lying areas, ditches, poor drainage locations, and viaducts or underpasses will be most vulnerable to flooding, including in the Chicago area during the late day commute.

Moderate rains have spread north and west across Winnebago, Boone, and portions of McHenry, Ogle, and DeKalb Counties this morning. As a result, a Flood Advisory for possible minor flooding has been issued for All of Winnebago and Boone Counties as well as northern Ogle, northern DeKalb and western McHenry Counties until 3PM CDT this Thursday afternoon.

An inch or more rainfall on to of already saturated soils and subsequent runoff into already swollen rivers, some of which are already in in minor flood will cause additional water retention problems across this area. From 1 to 3-inches of heavy rain have fallen over Cook and DuPage and central Will Counties and an additional inch-plus rainfall is expected this afternoon/evening – thus a Flood Warning has been issued until 9PM CDT this evening for this area.

Latest Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…