Elk Grove to make Narcan available in public places

ELK GROVE, Ill. — Northwest suburban Elk Grove is rolling out a new program to fight the opioid crisis.

Narcan, a drug used to stop fatal overdoses, will be available in public places. Narcan kits will be placed in nearly 20 locations, primarily village facilities, according to the village website. Businesses and schools may be included later.

Good Samaritans will be able to grab a Narcan kit and use it if someone is suffering an overdose.

The Elk Grove Village website says:

Similar to the placement of defibrillators in public, the kits are designed so that anyone can administer the drug easily and effectively. Village personnel will be trained on how to administer the drug.

The village said it will also work with three local addiction treatment institutions, AMITA, the Gateway Foundation and the SHARE Program, through which the police will refer people to substance abuse services.