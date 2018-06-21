Days of rain bring flooding concerns to Chicago area

The first day of summer has brought heavy rain, storms and flooding to much of the Chicago area.
Widespread rains of 1 to 3 inches have been recorded so far across the Chicago area.
A Flood Warning continues for Cook, DuPage and a portion of Will counties until 9 p.m.
Segments of the Fox River at Montgomery and Algonquin and the East branch of the DuPage River at Bolingbrook are expected to rise above food stage. Segments of several other area rivers could rise to flood levels should we pick up an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain into Friday.
More rain is expected Friday.