Days of rain bring flooding concerns to Chicago area

The first day of summer has brought heavy rain, storms and flooding to much of the Chicago area.

Widespread rains of 1 to 3 inches have been recorded so far across the Chicago area.

Midway Airport has seen 2.55” so far today. Breaking the previous record of 1.53” set back in 1937. — Demetrius Ivory (@DIvory_WGN) June 21, 2018

Rain gauge reports through 2PM: 4.11” Park Forest

3.83” Olympia Fields

2.99” CHI-Bridgeport (Sox Park)

2.85” CHI-West Loop

2.30” CHI-Midway

2.25” Peotone

1.82” Schaumburg

1.40” Waukegan

1.36” Barrington Hills

1.13” Valparaiso #ILwx #INwx — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) June 21, 2018

A Flood Warning continues for Cook, DuPage and a portion of Will counties until 9 p.m.

Segments of the Fox River at Montgomery and Algonquin and the East branch of the DuPage River at Bolingbrook are expected to rise above food stage. Segments of several other area rivers could rise to flood levels should we pick up an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain into Friday.

More rain is expected Friday.