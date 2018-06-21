× Cubs Game Notes For Thursday @ Cincinnati

* The Cubs and Reds are two of four teams in MLB (Astros, Yankees) with a 2018 team batting average above .250 and a team on-base percentage above .330. The Cubs have gone 3-2 against the Reds in 2018, hitting .282 as a team with a 1.40 ERA in those games.

* The Cubs have gone 12-6 (.667) in June, tying for the second-best record in the National League, despite ranking 23rd in MLB with 3.83 runs per game. They won their last two against the Dodgers, allowing 1 and 0 runs in those games, respectively, and have held their opponents to 1 or 0 runs in an NL-leading 19 games in 2018.

* The Reds come into this series on a three-game winning streak, their second such streak since June 10, but only their third streak of at least three wins in 2018. In June, they rank fourth in the NL with 5.13 runs per game, third in MLB with a .279 team batting average, and second in MLB with a .364 OBP.

* Kyle Hendricks has allowed an NL-leading 7 home runs in the first inning this season, including in three of his last four starts. Since entering the league in 2014, his 1.10 WHIP ranks 11th out of 95 qualifying pitchers (minimum 500 IP).

* Matt Harvey is holding opponents to a .213 batting average at home but allowing opponents to hit .314 when he’s on the road. That is the third-largest differential among qualifying pitchers in MLB this season, behind only Jake Arrieta and the opposing starter in this game, Kyle Hendricks.

* Joey Votto has scored 899 runs through 1502 games in his career, all with the Reds. He is seeking to become the third-fastest player to score 900 runs all in a Reds uniform in the divisional era. The two faster than him: Pete Rose and Barry Larkin.