Cody Westerlund previews the Bulls’ 2018 NBA Draft on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As far as the rebuild goes, this is a big one.

With two picks in the first round, John Paxson has a chance to accelerate his team's rebuild with the seventh and 22nd pick, or possible moving them both to move up in the selections.

Either way, it's a rare opportunity for the Bulls as they attempt to return to relevancy sooner than later.

Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score has been following the lead-up to the draft over the past few months and he joined Sports Feed Thursday as he talked about some options for the team with Josh Frydman at the Advocate Center.

You can watch that segment in the video above.