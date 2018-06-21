Chicago Scene: Turkey chili and details on the Chi Town Hot Sauce Expo

Event:
Chi Town Hot Sauce Expo: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. both Saturday June 23 & Sunday June 24 at Toyota Park – 7000 S. Harlem Ave. in Bridgeview, IL
http://www.chitownhotsauceexpo.com/tickets.php - for ticket prices
Recipe:
Simple Turkey Chili
Saute 2 cups chopped onions, 3 diced garlic cloves and ½ large chopped bell pepper until soft in olive oil – about 5-7 minutes (stirring occasionally).
Add 1 lb ground turkey meat and brown.
Add 1 28oz can diced tomatoes
Add 6-8oz of canned marinara
(All spices to taste)
Add 3 Tsp chili powder
Add 2 tsp oregano
Add 1tsp cumin
1 tsp salt
1 tsp black pepper
On medium heat, stir in big pot to mix - about 5-7 minutes (stirring occasionally).
Choose hot sauce to add at the end for extra flavor and heat. Pour in amount to taste.
Stir, simmer on low for another 20-25 minutes – depending on how thick you would like it to be when it reduces. And then serve topped with a sprinkle of cheddar cheese, sour cream and fresh chopped cilantro.