Chicago area Thursday morning river stage/flood forecasts

Posted 1:08 PM, June 21, 2018, by , Updated at 04:28PM, June 21, 2018

Update 4:25PM CDT…

Due to recent rains the the segments of the Fox River at Montgomery and Algonquin and the East branch of the Du page at Bolingbrook are expected to rise above food stage this evening and their forecasts have been revised (see stage/flood forecasts below). Segmnents of several other area rivers could rise to flood levels should we pick up an additional 1 to 3-inches of rain tonight into Friday.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Update 2:50PM CDT…

With latest rainfall data in, Flood Warnings have been issued for segments of the Pacatonica, Kishwaukee, Rock,  and Little Calumet Rivers along with Thorn Creek. Flooding will begin on these Rivers between this evening and early Friday..see updated forecasts below on the river stage/flood forecast.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Overnight and morning rainfall of one to three-inches has caused many Chicago-area rivers and streams to continue or resume rising. A few flood Warnings are in effect along the Des Plaines River at Gurnee and Russell – expected to reach minor flood Friday night or early Saturday. Portions of the Illinois, Des Plaines, DuPage, Mazon, Rock, Kishwaukee, Pecatonica and North Branch of the Chicago Rivers are near bankfull or under an Advisory for rises to possible minor flooding Friday into this weekend.

Much depends on additional rains that are expected later this afternoon, tonight and Friday.

Following is the latest hydrologic summary issued by the Chicago national Weather Service:

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0          M  M              M



Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       6.96  06 AM Thu   0.61 Minor
Gurnee               7.0       6.01  06 AM Thu   0.82 Minor
Lincolnshire        12.5       9.57  07 AM Thu   0.04
Des Plaines         15.0      11.46  07 AM Thu  -0.04 Advisory
River Forest        16.0       8.06  07 AM Thu   0.50
Riverside            7.5       4.22  07 AM Thu   0.19 Advisory

Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5       9.08  06 AM Thu   0.56 Minor
Montgomery          13.0      12.64  07 AM Thu   0.12 Moderate
Dayton              12.0       8.75  07 AM Thu   0.20

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      15.79  07 AM Thu   0.05 Moderate

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       7.99  07 AM Thu   0.12



Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0       7.67  07 AM Thu   0.22 Advisory
Shorewood            6.5       2.87  07 AM Thu  -0.13

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0       4.00  06 AM Thu  -0.02
Foresman            18.0       6.01  07 AM Thu  -0.04
Chebanse            16.0       4.97  07 AM Thu   0.70
Iroquois            18.0       6.99  07 AM Thu  -0.22

Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0       9.97  07 AM Thu   1.46

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0       4.99  07 AM Thu   0.09
Kouts               11.0       5.68  07 AM Thu   0.03
Shelby               9.0       6.05  07 AM Thu   0.08
Momence              5.0       2.04  07 AM Thu  -0.04
Wilmington           6.5       1.85  07 AM Thu   0.06

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       3.23  06 AM Thu   0.13 Minor

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       2.15  07 AM Thu   0.11

Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0       6.62  07 AM Thu   0.65 Minor
South Holland       16.5       5.78  06 AM Thu   0.06 Minor

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       2.06  07 AM Thu   0.08 Advisory

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0       4.99  07 AM Thu   0.96
Leonore             16.0       7.31  07 AM Thu   1.57

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0       6.41  07 AM Thu   0.73
Ottawa             463.0     459.91  06 AM Thu   0.24 Advisory
La Salle            20.0      15.70  07 AM Thu   0.34

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0       4.12  07 AM Thu  -0.44

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       7.55  07 AM Thu  -2.04 Moderate
Perryville          12.0      11.44  06 AM Thu   0.18 Minor

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0      11.56  07 AM Thu   0.54 Minor

Rock River
Rockton             10.0       8.02  06 AM Thu  -0.37 Advisory
Latham Park         10.0       8.49  07 AM Thu  -0.27 Advisory
Rockford             9.0       3.52  07 AM Thu  -0.40
Byron               13.0      12.21  07 AM Thu   0.59 Moderate
Dixon               16.0      13.77  06 AM Thu   0.06 Advisory