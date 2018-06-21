× Chicago area Thursday morning river stage/flood forecasts

Update 4:25PM CDT…

Due to recent rains the the segments of the Fox River at Montgomery and Algonquin and the East branch of the Du page at Bolingbrook are expected to rise above food stage this evening and their forecasts have been revised (see stage/flood forecasts below). Segmnents of several other area rivers could rise to flood levels should we pick up an additional 1 to 3-inches of rain tonight into Friday.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Update 2:50PM CDT…

With latest rainfall data in, Flood Warnings have been issued for segments of the Pacatonica, Kishwaukee, Rock, and Little Calumet Rivers along with Thorn Creek. Flooding will begin on these Rivers between this evening and early Friday..see updated forecasts below on the river stage/flood forecast.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Overnight and morning rainfall of one to three-inches has caused many Chicago-area rivers and streams to continue or resume rising. A few flood Warnings are in effect along the Des Plaines River at Gurnee and Russell – expected to reach minor flood Friday night or early Saturday. Portions of the Illinois, Des Plaines, DuPage, Mazon, Rock, Kishwaukee, Pecatonica and North Branch of the Chicago Rivers are near bankfull or under an Advisory for rises to possible minor flooding Friday into this weekend.

Much depends on additional rains that are expected later this afternoon, tonight and Friday.

Following is the latest hydrologic summary issued by the Chicago national Weather Service: