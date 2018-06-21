Bloomington booming with good times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Few cities, large or small, offer more than Bloomington, Indiana.

Located just four hours from Chicago, Hoosiers there are always looking for a good time.

Bloomington is also home to several international restaurants. There’s 75 eateries from 18 countries to choose from, including a taste of Paris at La Vie En Rose.

The authentic French café serves homemade quiche, salads and soups.

There is also Upland Brewing, makers of boysenberry sours, wheat ales and IPA’s that are second to none.

Cycling is huge in Bloomington. From the Little 500 to other competitions, cyclist cruise the outskirts and urban areas including the B-Line Trail or bustling Kirkwood Avenue. You can rent your wheels from Bicycle Garage, Inc. for just $25 a day and $90 a week.

Lake Monroe is home Four Winds Lakeside Inn and great boating in the Fairfax State Recreation area.

Indiana University’s Assembly Hall is on everybody’s bucket list. The new south atrium houses a round-ball museum that showcases the Hoosier’s championship runs.

You can also tour Memorial Stadium. It’s just a fraction of IU’s legacy which includes a former Indiana slugger by the name of Kyle Schwarber.

Also on the campus of IU, there’s treasures at the Lilly Library. Under the bust of Abraham Lincoln, you will find the book that altered history: The Gutenberg Bible. It is the first book printed on a printing press with movable type in the Western world. There is also heirlooms like the Declaration of Independence, one of only two dozen or so to survive.

Bloomington’s own Hoagy Carmichael was one of Hollywood’s brightest lights in the first half of the 20th Century.

You can see the musician’s Oscar and multiple Grammys as well as the piano used to compose some of the greatest songs in Jazz history. Carmichael composed dozens of hits from “Georgia on My Mind” to “The Nearness of You.”

The genius of his songs make a delightful soundtrack to your colorful Bloomington encounter.

And to help plan your trip, visit these links

Visit Bloomington

2855 N. Walnut Street

800-800-0037

Visitbloomington.com

Lilly Library - Indiana University

1200 E. 7th Street

Blomington, Ind.

812-855-2452

liblilly@indiana.edu

Hoagy Carmichael Room – Indiana University

Archives of Traditional Music

Morrison Hall

Room 006

1165 E. 3rd Street

Bloomington, Ind.

812-855-4679

dlib.indiana.edu

Assembly Hall Tours

812-855-9370

iuhoosiers.com

Bicycle Garage Inc.

4060 507 E Kirkwood Avenue

Bloomington, Ind.

812-339-3457

Bikegarage.com

La Vie En Rose Patisserie & Café

402 ½ W 6th Street

Bloomington, Ind.

Anatolia Restaurant

405 E. 4th Street

Bloomington, IN

812-334-2991

Upland Brewing

350 W 11th Street

Bloomington, IN

812-336-2337

Uplandbeer.com

Visit Indiana

800-677-9800

Visitindy.com

Four Winds Lakeside Inn & Marina

9301 South Fairfax Road

Bloomington, IN

812-824-2628

Fourwindslakeside.com