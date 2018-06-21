Adolfo “Shabba Doo” Quiñones works on Robin and Larry’s locking skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Adolfo “Shabba-Doo” Quiñones is an award-winning Choreographer/Director who has amassed an impressive 46 plus years of experience in the entertainment industry. Shabba-Doo has worked extensively in creative and executive production capacities for highly successful feature films, television shows, major concert tours, and Broadway musical theater productions.

In the early 1970’s, Shabba-Doo, danced his way into a lucrative professional career, making his initial mark as an original Soul Train Gang member on TV’s Soul Train and a founding member of the legendary, world-renowned street-dance troupe, The Lockers, forefathers of contemporary urban dance (Hip-Hop).