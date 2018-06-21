4 men injured after South Side shooting, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Four people were wounded in a shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Police said the victims were shot in the 6500 block of South Claremont Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the lower back and lower leg and refused medical treatment. A 16-year-old male was shot in the leg and taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition. An 18-year-old man was shot twice in the lower left leg and was transported to Stroger hospital in critical condition. Another 18-year-old was shot twice in the buttocks and once in the lower left leg. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

No one is in custody. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

The investigation is ongoing.