WWE legend Vader dead at 63

Former WWE legend Vader had died after a battle with congestive heart failure at 63, TMZ reports.

Vader, whose real name is Leon White, died Monday night, TMZ said. The wrestler’s son posted on social media saying he “fought extremely hard” and was making progress, however, his heart “had enough and it was his time.”

According to WWE, Vader joined the roster in 1996 when he squared off against Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.

Vader retired from the NFL due to an injury in the mid-80s, WWE said.

The wrestling star made a TV appearance on “Boy Meets World” where he played Frankie Stecchino’s father.