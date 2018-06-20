Woman raped, robbed at gunpoint on Far South Side: police

UPDATE: Police have charged an 18-year-old man in this attack. Read an update here.

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old woman was raped and robbed on the Far South Side by a man who climbed into her car at gunpoint, police said Wednesday.

The attack happened about 11:20 p.m. June 9 in the 10100 block of South Parnell Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department. The woman was sitting in her car when an armed man walked up and got into the car. The man told the woman to drive to an alley, police said, where he raped and robbed her.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his 20s who weighs 150 to 170 pounds and is between 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 6 feet tall. He had a short fade haircut, black hair, brown eyes, a thin mustache and a medium complexion. He wore a black sweatshirt, black jogging pants and white Air Force One gym shoes.

Police released surveillance photos Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-747-8271 and mention report No. JB300369.