Take it and leave it car-sharing company Car2Go launches in Chicago

The car-sharing company Car2Go opened its membership in Chicago Wednesday and next month 400 of its cars will roll through parts of Chicago.

Unlike many other car sharing options, Car2Go allows it’s users to pick up a nearby vehicle, take it where they need to go and leave it.

Metered parking, for now, is off limits. But you can park in any legal spot within the company’s 19-square mile home area without a permit.

According to a 2016 UC Berkley transportation study in five Car2Go cities, the program removed between seven to 11 vehicles off city roads, as people opted to sell or refrain from buying. It also reportedly prevented between 10 million to 29 million vehicle miles traveled over the three-year study.

The company hopes to expand in the future but it has a couple of hurdles to overcome. Lincoln Park and Lakeview are not part of the included area. Aldermen in both those neighborhoods have voiced concerns Car2Go cars could make congested parking areas even worse. The company is still in negotiations with Chicago parking meters to make those metered spots accessible.

Users will be able to choose from an eco-friendly smart car or a fully loaded Mercedes Benz. Drivers pay by the minute, the hour, or the day and prices range from $10 for a 30 minutes in the Mercedes to $7 for the smart car. That price covers insurance, gas, and parking costs and it’s all accessible with your cell phone on the Car2Go app.

The app helps drivers find the closest car. A code is needed to unlock the door.

A lifetime membership usually costs $5 but the company is currently offering it free with credits for drive time by using the Chi2018 promo code.

More information on their website.