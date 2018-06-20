Lawmakers hold hearing into sexual abuse by CPS employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —Illinois lawmakers heard from two former Chicago Public Schools students about alleged sexual abuse at the hands of district employees.

Wednesday's hearing by state representatives and senators was held in response to a newspaper report chronicling hundreds of cases of sexual abuse by district employees over the last 10 years.

Two alleged victims gave tearful testimony about being assaulted by district employees and then mistreated by district officials. One former student, identified as Morgan, said she felt like she was under investigation after reporting the alleged abuse.

CPS officials have said the district will run background checks on thousands of employees to eliminate abusers and those with criminal records.

Legislation meant to address the failure to address abuse has been filed in the Illinois House and Senate. Legislators say additional hearings will be held before the fall, when a vote on the legislation is expected.