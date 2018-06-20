× Moscow is running low on beer because of World Cup fans

MOSCOW — Russia has a drinking problem. The country is hosting the World Cup, and businesses in Moscow are running low on beer.

The soccer tournament is not even a week old, and numerous bars close to Red Square and the Kremlin are getting dry.

Not only that, but it’s taking up to a day to get restocked.

Russia’s increased regulations on sales and advertising are blamed on causing beer sales to fall nearly a third in the past decade.

Many establishments are not carrying as much inventory, even though they expected crazed soccer fans from around the world.

They could replenish when teams started getting eliminated, and fans start leaving the country.