× Minor flooding occurring/expected on segments of the Kishwaukee, Pecatonica and Des Plaines Rivers

Rivers and streams are up across northern portions of the Chicago area Wednesday with minor flooding forecast Thursday through Saturday for the Pecatonica River at Shirland and the Des Plaines River at Russell. The Kishwaukee River at Belvidere should fall below minor flood later today.

Following are Thursday morning river stages and flood forecasts: