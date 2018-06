Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Police sources said three people are in custody after a 20-year-old man shot in the head ended up at a fire station asking for help.

Police said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of South Ashland around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The man was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Two handguns were recovered from the scene.

Police sources said three people are in custody after the shooting and charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.