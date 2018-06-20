Lunchbreak: Baba Ghanoush and Fattoush Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marcos Campos, Executive Chef of Beatnik, Black Bull, and Café Bonhomme

Beatnik

1604 W. Chicago Ave. Chicago

www.beatnikchicago.com

Soon to open (week of June 25th):

Café Bonhomme and Beatnik On the River at 180 N. Upper Wacker Drive.

Recipes:

Baba Ghanoush Recipe:

Step 1: Tahini Yogurt

1 qt. Greek Yogurt

4 tbsp Tahini Paste

2 tbsp Lemon Juice

1 tsp Salt

Mix the Greek Yogurt with the rest of the ingredients in a bowl. Keep it at room temperature 15 minutes before use.

Step 2: Baba Ghanoush

6 Eggplants

5 Black Garlic Cloves

2 Garlic Cloves

2 tbsp Lemon Juice

4 tbsp Olive Oil

2 tsp Salt

Grill the eggplants until they’re smooth, then put them in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap for 15-20 minutes. After 15-20 minutes, peel them and reserve the meat of the eggplant to blend it with the rest of the ingredients. Make sure to leave the Baba Ghanoush mixture out 30 minutes before use.

Step 3: Garnish

Za’tar

Pomegranate Seeds

Roasted Pine Nuts

Fig Balsamic Vinegar

Olive Oil

Microgreens

Grilled Pita

To serve, put a ring of the Tahini Yogurt around the perimeter of the bowl and add the Baba Ghanoush in the center. Drizzle the fig balsamic vinegar and olive oil over the dish, then garnish with the za’tar, pomegranate seeds, pine nuts, and microgreens as you desire. Finally, serve with warm, grilled pita bread.

Fattoush Salad Recipe:

Persian Cucumber

Cherry Tomatoes

Baby Kale

Parsley

Kalamata Olives

Radishes

Fried Pita Bread

Salt

Olive Oil

Lemon Juice

Sumac

Combine all of the vegetables (amounts to your liking) -- cucumber, cherry tomatoes, baby kale, parsley, olives, and radishes -- with the fried pita bread into a large salad bowl and toss. Dress with the olive oil and lemon juice then add salt and sumac throughout the salad as desired.