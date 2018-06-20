Danny Farquhar shows more signs of progress as he pitches on Instagram video

CHICAGO – Two months ago on Wednesday, he was fighting for his life following a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm in the dugout during the White Sox game with the Astros.

Since then, Danny Farquhar has shown incredible progress from the life-threatening ailment, from leaving the hospital in under a month, to visiting White Sox teammates at Guaranteed Rate Field. On June 1, he returned with his family and doctors to throw out the first pitch with his teammates standing behind him.

Now, he’s already starting his road back to the majors.

This week, Farquhar posted video of himself throwing some pitches towards a wall during a rehabilitation workout at Victory Athletics in Murrieta, California. It’s the first time that he’s posted video of a pitch during one of these sessions since the brain hemorrhage and the first since his first pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field at the beginning of the month.

“Getting back at it! No better place than at @victory_strong with my man Garrett. #ReadyForTheComeback,” is what Farquhar wrote on the post, and he’ll have the chance to do so.

Despite the severity of the injury, doctors said that Farquhar can continued his Major League career, ruling him out only for the rest of the 2018 season. Debuting in 2011 with the Tampa Bay Rays, the pitcher has been in the major leagues for seven years, spending the end of the 2017 season and the beginning of 2018 with the White Sox.

Farquhar has a 10-15 record with a 3.93 ERA during his time in the MLB, and if this kind of progress continues, he’ll get to add to that sooner than later.