× Cubs place closer Brandon Morrow on 10-day DL after hurting his back taking off his pants

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed right-handed pitcher Brandon Morrow on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with lower back tightness.

Morrow, 33, injured his back early Monday morning after the team returned from St. Louis. The closer said he injured his back while taking his pants off.

Right-handed pitcher Justin Hancock, who Tuesday served as the club’s 26th man, will remain with the big league club.

Morrow has no record, 16 saves and a 1.59 ERA (4 ER/22.2 IP) in 26 relief appearances with the Cubs this season. He ranks second in the National League with a 94.1 save percentage and is tied for fifth in the league with 16 saves.