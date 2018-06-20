× Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday vs. LA Dodgers

* In his first home start of the year, Jon Lester allowed four earned runs in five innings, yielding seven hits (including one home run). Since then, he has allowed only two earned runs across five starts at Wrigley and has not allowed a single home run. Lester’s home ERA over these five starts is the second lowest over a span of five home starts in MLB this year – only Miles Mikolas (0.50 from 4/22-6/7) has bested Jon’s mark.

* Ross Stripling has won six consecutive starts, tied with Eduardo Rodriguez for the longest active streak in MLB. With a win in today’s game, Stripling will join Clayton Kershaw (three times) as the only Dodgers since 2013 to win at least seven straight starts.

* Joe Maddon used all 12 of his active position players across yesterday’s two games. The Cubs have 11 players with 50 or more games played in 2018, most in MLB.

* Matt Kemp and Albert Almora Jr. are two of the six NL batters currently hitting .300 or better against both left- and right-handed pitching (min. 200 total plate appearances). The others are Freddie Freeman, Scooter Gennett, Nick Markakis, and Corey Dickerson.

* The Dodgers have been a much stronger team with Justin Turner in the starting lineup (16-8) than without (22-23).