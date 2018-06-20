× Chicago’s record high air pressure is 31 inches, or thereabouts. What is the world’s record?

Dear Tom,

— Simm Milliston, Chicago

Dear Simm,

The world’s highest air pressure is a value of 32.06 inches of mercury, registered at Tosontsengel, Mongolia, on Dec. 19, 2001. Chicago’s highest air pressure is 30.98 inches, recorded on Feb. 16, 1989. Air pressure readings above 31 inches of mercury are rare and generally occur only during intense arctic outbreaks at locations in high latitudes.

Air pressure is determined by the weight of a column of air extending from the earth’s surface to the top of the atmosphere, but the actual value measured at a location above sea level is adjusted to its equivalent reading at sea level. A very cold, dense air mass is needed to achieve abnormally high air-pressure readings.