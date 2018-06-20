Chicago to contend with flood-producing downpours at Summer Solstice
Next round of thunderstorms likely tonight into Sunday morning
Thunderstorms approaching the Chicago area – Mesoscale Discussion – Watch Unlikely
Another round of showers expected tonight
Bands of showers/thunderstorms spiral outward from Alberto remnant low pressure – few funnel clouds possible
Excessive rainfall and a risk for severe storms Friday
Strong thunderstorms south of Interstate-80 – Severe Thunderstorm Warning dropped for portions of Livingston, LaSalle and Grundy Counties until 5:45PM CDT
Westernmost Chicago area counties included in Flash Flood Watch for later tonight/Sunday morning
Showers/thunderstorms working way across Chicago area this morning
Flash Flood Watch in effect until 10AM Friday for Chicago area
Flood-producing thunderstorm downpours likely across northern Illinois into northwest Indiana next 24 to 36 hours
2nd wave of Wednesday storms rake the area with some 60+ mph gusts, downpours and hail; quieter weather Thursday—but a huge pressure spread builds across the Midwest Friday/Saturday laying the foundation for strong, chilly “ENE” winds and spells of rain
Forecast for showers/thunderstorms continues – mainly along and south of Interstate-80
Risk of additional severe t-storms mainly this afternoon/overnight