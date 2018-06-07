Midday Fix: Creamy scrambled eggs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Debbie Gold

Tied House

3157 N. Southport Ave.

Chicago

https://www.tiedhousechicago.com/

Event:

Brunch -- Saturdays & Sundays, 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Recipe:

Creamy Scrambled Eggs

3 farm fresh eggs

1 tablespoon heavy cream

1 teaspoon butter

Choose the smallest saucepan or saute pan you have.

Put pan over low heat.

While pan is heating, break your eggs into a bowl

Beat the eggs thoroughly. You want the yolks to be completely broken up and incorporated with the whites. Whisk in the cream.

Melt 2 teaspoon of butter in the pan and let it melt.

Pour eggs into the pan with the melted butter. The heat should be very very low.

The eggs could take up to 15 minutes to cook.

The more frequently you stir the eggs the more custardy they will be. Stirring constantly the eggs will turn out almost like a creamy pudding.

Season slightly with salt and pepper.

Eat immediately!