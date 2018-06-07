Galen Rupp on becoming first American in 15 years to win Chicago Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Galen Rupp became the first American to win the Chicago Marathon in 15 years, and now he's training to defend his title this fall.

Rupp is also a two-time Olympic medalist and set one of the fastest marathon times for an American last month in Prague.

He stopped by the Morning Show and shared a special moment with fellow elite athlete, Robin Baumgarten, who recently completed the first ever Robin 1K.

The 41st Chicago Marathon is Sunday, October 7.

The application window has closed, but you can still run with a charity. Go to ChicagoMarathon.com for more information.