WhoaZone to make triumphant return to Lake Michigan

WHITING, Ind. — The WhoaZone is coming back — better than ever.

That’s what the company told the Northwest Indiana Times.

The popular floating playground water park debuted in Lake Michigan near Whiting last summer. The park features slides, trampolines and monkey bars in 8 feet of water.

But starting June 23, they’ll be more Zone to Whoa.

“We are planning to expand the park for this summer by about 25 percent, which will raise the capacity to 120 to 140 people,” WhoaZone spokeswoman Shannon Brower told nwi.com.

The company says it will be a $25,000 expansion.

The WhoaZone officially opens June 23. And will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until Aug. 19 when weather permits.

Last year, the park closed for the season after high waves and winds damaged the park’s attraction.

More information at whoazonewhihala.com

41.679758 -87.494487