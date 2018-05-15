Former youth minister accused of sending inappropriate photos, messages to girls at his church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**Warning: Story contains graphic details.**

CHICAGO -- A former youth minister has been accused of sending inappropriate pictures and messages to minors several times since 2014.

Daniel Ramos, 29, of Burbank, was arrested Monday. He appeared in bond court Tuesday and was charged with four felonies including child pornography, indecent solicitation of a child and grooming. The alleged victims are as young as 12 and as old as 17.

Daniel Ramos was the youth pastor at Victory Worship Church on the Northwest Side up until last summer when one of the alleged victims, who was between 14 and 15 at the time of the abuse, told her mother, who told the lead pastor.

Lead pastor Chris Wallace stresses Ramos hasn't worked with the center for many months, and said the church alerted authorities last summer after learning of possible misconduct.

He released the following statement:

"In August of 2017, church officials were made aware of possible wrongful conduct by Daniel Ramos and immediately reported such conduct to the proper authorities. steps were immediately taken to assist any and all possible victims at that time. "

There are four alleged victims, all girls, all parishioners who knew Ramos through his work as the youth pastor. He would connect with them on social media including Snapchat.

“At first the conversations were normal. He would then compliment them on their physical appearance then ask for pics of their breasts and buttocks. When the victims refused, Ramos would get upset with the victims,” Jacqueline Marquardt, assistant state’s attorney, said.

Prosecutors said the girls eventually sent the pictures, some with or without clothing. It allegedly escalated from there.

“Ramos also sent lewd images of his penis, sent video of him masturbating through social media,” Marquardt said.

Once one of the alleged victims turned 18, prosecutors said Ramos was intimate with her at his church office at least twice.

The alleged abuse occurred over nearly three years.

Bond was set at $100,000.

The church has been closed due to a fire last summer, with services said to be held off site.