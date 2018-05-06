Childish Gambino releases ‘This Is America’ music video during ‘SNL’

During his appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” Childish Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, released a new music video for his song “This Is America.”

The video features the shirtless rapper singing and dancing in a large warehouse. Childish Gambino is seen in the video pulling out a gun and shooting someone with their head covered. He is also seen shooting a church choir.

According to Variety, the video veers between comedy, commentary and surrealism. The lyrics go from lighthearted (“I know you wanna party”) to heavy (“This is America, police be trippin’ now”).

This is the first new music the artist has released since his Grammy-nominated album “Awaken, My Love!” in 2016, according to Variety.

Childish Gambino also performed the song during “Saturday Night Live.”

Childish Gambino performs "This is America" in Studio 8H. #SNL pic.twitter.com/vQXxCageZw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 6, 2018

**WARNING: Video contains content some may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.**