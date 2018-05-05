Weekend temp downturn looms once wind-shifting cold front introduces warmth-crushing “NNE” flow off chilly Lake Michigan Sunday; those strengthening winds to build 6-8 ft. waves on an initially flat lake; overall 2 week pattern “warm” through mid-May
-
Winter Storm Warning/Winter Weather Advisories and Lakeshore Flood Warning end later this Monday morning
-
Blizzard warning now in effect for much of the Chicago area through early Monday morning (red counties)
-
Snow to continue to accumulate – record 11.7-inch snowfall at Rockford
-
1 to 2-inch snowfall most likely over northwest Indiana this Tuesday morning
-
Latest snowfall totals- Thundersnow, high winds and whiteout conditions in north-central Illinois
-
-
Body recovered near where woman disappeared in Lake Michigan
-
Visibilities continue to lower as snow totals increase
-
Search continues for missing Lake Michigan swimmer
-
Mild pattern to dominate the rest of December
-
Heavy snows and wind create dangerous road conditions, knock out power
-
-
Deteriorating travel conditions across Chicago-area as Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Sunday
-
Dismal December open to turn sunny by weekend
-
Midweek warming due to follow frigid Tuesday