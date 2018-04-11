× Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Pittsburgh

* The Pirates have started 8-2 or better for the 12th time in franchise history and for just the third time in the divisional era (1973, 1992).

* Of those eight wins, seven have been earned by starting pitchers.

* The Cubs haven’t been allowing too many runs in the first two innings this season (4 – fewest in MLB) after struggling with the early innings in 2017 (189 – 5th most).

* Jon Lester has had some trouble with the Pirates in the first three innings of his 12 career starts against Pittsburgh (5.35 ERA), but has been lights out starting in the fourth inning (1.25 ERA ).

* Josh Harrison is one of four Pirates to record at least 12 runs through the team’s first 10 games in the live-ball era (Arky Vaughn 1934, Rabbit Maranville 1922, Barry Bonds 1992). Harrison is the first Pirate with at least 14 hits and 12 runs through the team’s first 10 games since Rabbit Maranville in 1922 (16 hits, 12 runs).