× Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday @ Cincinnati

* The Chicago Cubs have dominated the Cincinnati Reds over the past few seasons. Since 2015, the Cubs are 40-18 against the Reds, tied for the best record by any team against a division opponent in the time span. (Washington over Atlanta is the other).

* The Cubs have been shut out in each of their first two games in April. This marks the fifth time in franchise history that Chicago has been held scoreless in its first two games of a month. The last was October, 2012.

*The Cubs have never been shutout in each of the first three games of a month. The last time Chicago went three straight games at any point without scoring was a four-game streak in the 1992 season (April 27 to May 1).

* The Cubs’ offense has been all or nothing this season, averaging 9.00 runs per game in two wins and 0.33 runs in three losses.

* Anthony Rizzo has 24 home runs against the Reds since joining the Cubs prior to the 2012 season, the most in MLB in the time span.

* Joey Votto is on the verge of reaching 1000 walks in his career (currently 997 walks in 1434 games). When he gets there, it will rank among the fewest games by any player in modern National League history (players debuting since 1900).